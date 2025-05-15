Menu

Canada

Former hockey player continues testifying at ex-teammates’ sex assault trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2025 6:46 am
1 min read
World junior sex assault trial: Crown re-examines E.M.
A former member of Canada’s world junior hockey team is expected to continue testifying today at the sexual assault trial of five of his ex-teammates.

Tyler Steenbergen began testifying by videoconference Wednesday afternoon at the trial of Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote.

The five accused have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with an encounter that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.  McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The complainant, who spent nine days on the stand via CCTV, has said she was naked and drunk when men started coming into the room where she’d just had sex with McLeod — an encounter that’s not part of the trial.

She said while no one physically forced her to engage in sexual acts, she was scared and felt she had no choice but to go along with what the men in the room wanted her to do.

The defence, meanwhile, has suggested the woman asked McLeod to invite his friends over and then urged the men to have sex with her.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

