Cheapest ticket for Game 5 between Leafs and Panthers going for nearly $400

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue their quest to make the conference final when they play host to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night and ticket prices are through the roof.

As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the cheapest pair of tickets on Ticketmaster for Wednesday’s Game 5, with the series tied at two apiece, were $458.50 apiece, including fees, so a fan and a friend will need to fork over just over $900 to see their beloved Buds (or Panthers) in action.

On the far end of the spectrum, there are a pair of seats for sale in the second row of the Scotiabank Centre for just over $6,000.

It pays to shop around, as one could get a pair of tickets for about $383 on StubHub, although one would assume those will go fast.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Tickets at the high end on StubHub are going for more than $6,700 for a pair for Wednesday night’s clash.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, one could get a ticket for Friday’s potentially series-clinching contest in Sunrise, Fla., on StubHub for C$180 a pop.

If the series is not decided on Friday night, it will head back to Ontario’s capital for a pivotal Game 7, where ticket prices will be even higher.

That game would occur on Sunday night in Toronto, and currently, the cheapest ticket in the nosebleeds would set one back $548 on StubHub, with the highest listing asking for more than $6,000 a pop.

On Ticketmaster, prices range from around $385 to over $2,600 for seats behind the benches.

The last time the Maple Leafs appeared in a conference final was in 2002, so Torontonians who support the club will have an anxious few days ahead as they continue to watch the hard-hitting series unfold.

Maple Leafs forward Max Domi, whose father played for the Leafs during the last run to the conference final, escaped suspension for a hit on Alexander Barkov during the closing seconds of Florida’s 2-0 win on Sunday night.

That moment, which sparked a melee that saw several players handed misconducts by the referees, followed on the heels of a number of other controversial plays over the course of the first four games.

Thus far, both teams have maintained home-ice advantage in the series, a trend Toronto will look to continue on Wednesday night.