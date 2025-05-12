Raptors drop down to ninth after draft lottery

The Toronto Raptors will draft ninth overall in this summer’s NBA Draft.
The Raptors moved down two spots after having the seventh-worst record in the 2024-25 regular season.
Toronto had a 31.9 per cent chance at a top-four pick and a 7.5 per cent at the top overall selection.
Duke forward Cooper Flagg is widely considered the No. 1 overall prospect in this year’s draft class.
Duke centre Khaman Maluach is projected as the ninth overall pick.
The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets each had a 52.1 per cent chance a top-four pick and a 14 per cent shot of selecting first overall.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2025.
