Raptors drop down to ninth after draft lottery

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Toronto Raptors will draft ninth overall in this summer’s NBA Draft.

The Raptors moved down two spots after having the seventh-worst record in the 2024-25 regular season.

Toronto had a 31.9 per cent chance at a top-four pick and a 7.5 per cent at the top overall selection.

Story continues below advertisement

Duke forward Cooper Flagg is widely considered the No. 1 overall prospect in this year’s draft class.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Duke centre Khaman Maluach is projected as the ninth overall pick.

The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets each had a 52.1 per cent chance a top-four pick and a 14 per cent shot of selecting first overall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2025.