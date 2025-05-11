AHS warns of possible measles exposures in Taber, Whitecourt and Grimshaw

Alberta Health Services is warning the public of possible measles exposures in both the North and South Health Zones.
The agency said it was notified of people with confirmed cases of the virus who had been in a public setting while infectious in Taber, Whitecourt and Grimshaw.
The province is grappling with a serious outbreak of the virus with at least 326 cases documented since March.
So far, there have been no deaths from measles in Alberta, but health experts warn that for every 1,000 cases, one to three people will likely die.
In Taber, the potential exposure happened at the No Frills on Barton Drive on May 3, between noon and 6 p.m.
In Whitecourt, there was a potential exposure between 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on May 2 at the Wildrose Carnival, and between noon and 2:45 p.m. at the IGA on 51st Street.
AHS says there was also a potential exposure in Grimshaw between 9 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on May 6 at the Grimshaw Chiropractic Care Centre.
Anyone who was at those locations at the times listed is asked to monitor for measles symptoms and to double-check their vaccination records.
Anyone born before 1970 or who has fewer than two documented doses of the measles vaccine is potentially at risk.
Measles symptoms include a fever of 38.3° C or higher, cough, runny nose and/or red eyes, and a rash that appears three to seven days after fever begins, usually beginning behind the ears and on the face and spreading down to the body and then to the arms and legs.
