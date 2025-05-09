Menu

Lifestyle

Planning a road trip this summer? Car mechanic offers advice on vehicle maintenance.

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted May 9, 2025 8:35 pm
1 min read
Spring car maintenance
WATCH: As the weather gets warmer, here are some vehicle maintenance tips to keep in mind for the summer.
As the warm weather approaches us, now is the time to get your car maintained for the summer.

Jason Mincinelli, Driven Automotive Centre co-owner, advises car owners to take their car to their local mechanic to ensure all is well for those long summer road trips.

SGI communications consultant, Jeremy Pilon, warns drivers to keep an eye out for potholes and wildlife on the roads this season. Making sure your breaks are checked, fluids are replaced and winter tires switched out are just some ways to get a head start on vehicle maintenance.

Although the inside of the vehicle is important to look after, some drivers head to their local car wash to get the outside of the car just as sustained.

Sania Ali has more details in the video above.

