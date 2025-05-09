Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

21-year-old charged in 2 separate murders in Vancouver, Surrey

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 9, 2025 4:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspect arrested in separate Vancouver, Surrey murders'
Suspect arrested in separate Vancouver, Surrey murders
21-year-old Nahom Gizaw has been arrested and charged in the deaths of Maanav Kinkar and Caleb Morin following a joint investigation by the Vancouver Police Department and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. Police say the two murders were not connected.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A suspect has been charged in connection with two separate murders in Vancouver and Surrey.

On May 26, 18-year-old Maanav Kinkar was found dead at Hazelnut Meadows Park in Surrey. His parents had reported him missing a week earlier.

Click to play video: 'Police identify Surrey murder victim'
Police identify Surrey murder victim

Ten months later, on March 3, 2023, Caleb Morin, 22 years old, was fatally stabbed at a home on Boundary Road near East 45th in Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'VPD investigating homicide in Killarney neighbourhood'
VPD investigating homicide in Killarney neighbourhood
Trending Now

Following an investigation by Vancouver police and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, 21-year-old Nahom Gizaw has been arrested and charged in both deaths.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Vancouver police said they do not believe the two murders are connected.

“Our teams worked diligently and in close partnership to solve these crimes and provide closure to the victims’ families and our communities,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said in a statement.

“While these homicides were not connected, the cooperation between our agencies led to the evidence we needed to make this arrest.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices