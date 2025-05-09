21-year-old charged in 2 separate murders in Vancouver, Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect has been charged in connection with two separate murders in Vancouver and Surrey.

On May 26, 18-year-old Maanav Kinkar was found dead at Hazelnut Meadows Park in Surrey. His parents had reported him missing a week earlier.

Ten months later, on March 3, 2023, Caleb Morin, 22 years old, was fatally stabbed at a home on Boundary Road near East 45th in Vancouver.

Following an investigation by Vancouver police and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, 21-year-old Nahom Gizaw has been arrested and charged in both deaths.

Vancouver police said they do not believe the two murders are connected.

“Our teams worked diligently and in close partnership to solve these crimes and provide closure to the victims’ families and our communities,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said in a statement.

“While these homicides were not connected, the cooperation between our agencies led to the evidence we needed to make this arrest.”