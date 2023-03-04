Menu





Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Vancouver police investigating homicide in Killarney neighbourhood

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 4, 2023 12:58 pm
Vancouver police are investigating an homicide in Vancouver, B.C. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are investigating an homicide in Vancouver, B.C. Global News
Vancouver police say a serious assault investigation has turned into a homicide investigation.

According to police, officers responded to a reported stabbing on Friday evening, around 10 p.m., near Boundary Road and East 45th Ave.

A VPD officer was seen outside of the home where a reported homicide took place, Saturday. View image in full screen
A VPD officer was seen outside of the home where a reported homicide took place, Saturday. Global News

Read more: Langley RCMP investigating adult hockey incident between player and referee

Story continues below advertisement

Police identified the victim as Caleb Morin, 22, who succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

“It wasn’t random, but the relationship is unknown,” said Const. Tania Visintin. “But, not a stranger attack.”

Vancouver police have not shared any information regarding a suspect.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

