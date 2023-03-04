Vancouver police investigating homicide in Killarney neighbourhood

Vancouver police say a serious assault investigation has turned into a homicide investigation.
According to police, officers responded to a reported stabbing on Friday evening, around 10 p.m., near Boundary Road and East 45th Ave.
Police identified the victim as Caleb Morin, 22, who succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
“It wasn’t random, but the relationship is unknown,” said Const. Tania Visintin. “But, not a stranger attack.”
Vancouver police have not shared any information regarding a suspect.
No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500.
