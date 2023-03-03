Menu

Crime

RCMP upgrade charges after death of northern Manitoba First Nation assault victim

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 3:03 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
File: The RCMP badge. Global News
Manitoba RCMP say a man left in critical condition following on assault on Tataskweyak First Nation has died.

The 45-year-old victim had to be air-lifted to Winnipeg from the community, also known as Split Lake, Saturday morning, RCMP said earlier this week.

Read more: Man in critical condition after assault at northern Manitoba First Nation

In a release Friday, investigators said the unidentified man has since died.

A 42-year-old man from Tataskweyak Cree Nation previously charged with aggravated assault is now facing manslaughter charges, RCMP say.

Police haven’t said how the man was assaulted or if any weapons were involved.

Investigators have previously said the victim had been in a fight with another man at a housing complex in the community early Friday morning.

Read more: Dauphin man charged with assault on child, 6, Manitoba RCMP say

They say the victim returned to his room following the fight, where he was found injured a little over a day later.

Tataskweyak First Nation is roughly 711 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

 

