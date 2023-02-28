Man in critical condition after assault at northern Manitoba First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A man is fighting for his life at a Winnipeg hospital following an assault on Tataskweyak Cree Nation, RCMP say.

The 45-year-old victim was airlifted to Winnipeg from the community, also known as Split Lake, with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning.

The man remains in critical condition, police said in a media release Tuesday.

Investigators say the man had been in a fight with another man at a housing complex in the community, roughly 711 kilometres north of Winnipeg, early Friday morning.

They say the victim returned to his room following the fight, where he was found a little over a day later, requiring medical assistance.

Police haven’t said how the man was assaulted or if any weapons were involved.

A 42-year-old man from Tataskweyak Cree Nation has been charged with aggravated assault.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate with help from the RCMP’s major crime services and forensic identification services.