Man, 33, attacked by baseball bat, hammer: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old man was hospitalized after being attacked with a baseball bat and hammer, Winnipeg police say.

On Friday close to 1 p.m. officers went to the suite of a residence in the 200 block of Austin Street North for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a 33-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable.

Police say that it is believed that the victim had been assaulted with a baseball bat and hammer by two people known to him.

After the assault, the suspects fled, the victim got to the common area of the building and a passerby contacted the police.

Story continues below advertisement

Then five minutes past 4 p.m., police say both suspects were found at an apartment suite in the Central Park area and were taken into custody.

Police say one of the suspects was also linked to an incident on Sept. 3 last year, when a Winnipeg Transit bus was travelling near Main Street and Inkster Boulevard and was struck with a rock, causing the windshield to break.

Now, a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old man both from Winnipeg have been arrested and charged.

The 30-year-old was released on an undertaking while the 31-year-old was detained.