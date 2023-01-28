Menu

Crime

Man, 33, attacked by baseball bat, hammer: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 28, 2023 3:11 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice

A 33-year-old man was hospitalized after being attacked with a baseball bat and hammer, Winnipeg police say.

On Friday close to 1 p.m. officers went to the suite of a residence in the 200 block of Austin Street North for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a 33-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable.

Police say that it is believed that the victim had been assaulted with a baseball bat and hammer by two people known to him.

After the assault, the suspects fled, the victim got to the common area of the building and a passerby contacted the police.

Then five minutes past 4 p.m., police say both suspects were found at an apartment suite in the Central Park area and were taken into custody.

Police say one of the suspects was also linked to an incident on Sept. 3 last year, when a Winnipeg Transit bus was travelling near Main Street and Inkster Boulevard and was struck with a rock, causing the windshield to break.

Now, a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old man both from Winnipeg have been arrested and charged.

The 30-year-old was released on an undertaking while the 31-year-old was detained.

