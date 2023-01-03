Menu

Crime

Dauphin man charged with assault on child, 6, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 3:56 pm
RCMP Dauphin detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Dauphin detachment. RCMP

A Dauphin man is in custody after an RCMP investigation into a serious assault on a six-year-old child.

The suspect, 25, was arrested Monday in connection with the late December 2022 incident and charged with aggravated assault.

Woman charged with assaulting child, store employee in Russell, Man.

Manitoba RCMP said the suspect’s name is not being released to protect the victim’s identity.

Police continue to investigate.

