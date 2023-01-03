Dauphin man charged with assault on child, 6, Manitoba RCMP say

A Dauphin man is in custody after an RCMP investigation into a serious assault on a six-year-old child.
The suspect, 25, was arrested Monday in connection with the late December 2022 incident and charged with aggravated assault.
Manitoba RCMP said the suspect’s name is not being released to protect the victim’s identity.
Police continue to investigate.
