Surrey homicide victim identified as 18-year-old reported missing by his parents

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has released the identity of the body found in Hazelnut Meadows Park on May 26.

The victim is 18-year-old Maanav Kinkar of Burnaby. Kinkar had been reported missing by his parents around the same time, IHIT said.

This is believed to be a targeted incident but not connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, investigators confirmed.

Surrey RCMP officers were first called to the park near 140 Street between 68 Avenue and 70 Avenue and found Kinkar’s body.

IHIT is releasing the identity of the victim in the hopes of advancing the investigation and identifying witnesses.

A timeline of Kinkar’s activities is being constructed by investigators and they are also looking at his movements throughout the day before he was found dead.

Homicide detectives have so far determined that on the evening of May 26, Kinkar arrived at Surrey Central via Skytrain and may have boarded a bus. IHIT is looking to speak to anyone who may have seen Kinkar that evening.

IHIT is also seeking dashcam footage, CCTV or witnesses from the area around Hazelnut Meadows Park around 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 26.

“This is a quiet area with several residences surrounding the park along 140 Street, 68 Avenue, and 142 Street,” said Sgt. David Lee of IHIT. “These homes may have the video and witnesses we seek.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call IHIT on the Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.