Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide team called to Surrey, B.C. after body found in park

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 1:57 pm
Integrated Homicide Investigation Team View image in full screen
Homicide investigators have been called out to Surrey following the discovery of a body on Thursday. Clayton Little / Global News

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., said the case of a man found dead in a park Thursday evening has now been turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

RCMP officers were first called on May 26 at 8:43 p.m. to Hazelnut Meadows Park located near 140 Street between 68 Avenue and 70 Avenue.

Read more: Homicide team called to Surrey, B.C. after another shooting

When officers arrived they found a deceased man whose injuries were consistent with suspected foul play, police said.

Trending Stories

IHIT investigators will now be looking for dashcam videos for May 26 between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the area of 68 Avenue and 140 Street, Surrey.

Click to play video: 'IHIT called in after 33-year-old shot in Surrey home' IHIT called in after 33-year-old shot in Surrey home
IHIT called in after 33-year-old shot in Surrey home – Apr 6, 2022

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagIHIT tagHomicide Investigation tagSurrey homicide tagIHIT Surrey tagsurrey body tagsurrey investigation tagHazelnut Meadows Park tagHazelnut Meadows Park body tagSurrey homicide Thursday tagSurrey park death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers