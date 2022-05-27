Homicide team called to Surrey, B.C. after body found in park

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., said the case of a man found dead in a park Thursday evening has now been turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

RCMP officers were first called on May 26 at 8:43 p.m. to Hazelnut Meadows Park located near 140 Street between 68 Avenue and 70 Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a deceased man whose injuries were consistent with suspected foul play, police said.

IHIT investigators will now be looking for dashcam videos for May 26 between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the area of 68 Avenue and 140 Street, Surrey.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

