Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

‘Standing in a big sauna’: Manitobans describe wildfire conditions as evacuations continue

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 9, 2025 1:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba wildfire evacuations caught on video'
Manitoba wildfire evacuations caught on video
Social media video shows the evacuation of Sunset Beach/Clearwater Lake, Man.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As wildfires continue to burn in various locations throughout Manitoba, some residents say they’ve had first-hand experience escaping the flames.

Delaney McIntyre told 680 CJOB her family successfully made it out of the wildfire danger zone around Sunset Beach at Clearwater Lake.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first time they’ve had to dodge a blaze in the province’s north.

“Last year they had fires going on in the Flin Flon area, and we were actually caught in that as well,” McIntyre said.

“We had got the go-ahead to go towards The Pas, because we were coming from Flin Flon, but then the police went ahead of us and turned us around, and said the fire jumped the road … so it’s definitely fire season right now.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

McIntyre said her family has since made it safely to Opaskwayak Cree Nation, but evacuations in several communities north of The Pas and south of Flin Flon are ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

The experience of escaping a wildfire, she said, is something hard to imagine unless you’re seeing — and feeling — it in person.

“It was super hot — you can’t feel anything until you get right beside it.

“It just felt like you were standing in a big sauna, I guess, or by a big bonfire, super close.”

The province put restrictions in place as of Friday in an effort to curtail the spread of wildfires in dry, windy weather conditions. Beginning at 8 a.m., back-country travel on ATVs and other off-road vehicles in areas throughout Manitoba has been nixed due to concerns about the potential for more fires.

Trending Now

As recently as Wednesday, there were 13 wildfires burning in the province, primarily in the eastern part of Manitoba.

Click to play video: 'Dry, windy conditions bringing high wildfire risk'
Dry, windy conditions bringing high wildfire risk
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices