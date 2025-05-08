Restrictions in place to fight spread of Manitoba wildfires, province says

Send this page to someone via email

The province is nixing back-country travel on ATVs and other off-road vehicles in areas throughout Manitoba due to concerns about the potential for wildfires.

The Manitoba Wildfire Service says the complete ban kicks off at 8 a.m. Friday, as efforts are being made to prevent further wildfires from burning in a province that was home to 13 ongoing blazes as of Wednesday. Nine of those fires are in the eastern part of the province.

Those who need to access back-country roads via motorized vehicles to get to a remote cottage will need a travel permit from Natural Resources and Indigenous Futures.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Large sections of Manitoba are impacted by the restrictions, including provincial parks like Spruce Woods, Whiteshell and Birds Hill.

The wildfire service said fire permits for the Interlake and eastern regions of the province are cancelled until conditions improve and the dry, windy weather is no longer posing a threat.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who don’t comply with the restrictions could face hefty fines — as high as $100,000, depending on how severe the offence is.

Full details about burn restrictions across the province can be found on the province’s website.