Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

The Who announce The Song Is Over North American farewell tour

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted May 8, 2025 2:51 pm
2 min read
Roger Daltrey (L) and Pete Townshend of The Who perform during the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 30, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. View image in full screen
Roger Daltrey (L) and Pete Townshend of The Who perform during the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 30, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Who is saying goodbye once again  — but first, the band is embarking on one more tour.

The English rock band announced the news of their final tour, titled The Song Is Over Tour, on May 8 and called it the “grand finale of their illustrious six-decade career.”

“Every musician’s dream in the early 60’s was to make it big in the US charts. For the Who, that dream came true in 1967 and our lives were changed forever,” lead singer Roger Daltrey said in a statement.

“The warmth of the American audiences over the years have been inspirational to me, and reflect the feeling I remember getting after hearing the first rock records coming across the radio. Musical freedom! Rock gave us a feeling of generational rebellion,” he continued.

Story continues below advertisement

“To me, America has always been great. The cultural differences had a huge impact on me, this was the land of the possible. It’s not easy to end the big part of my life that touring with The Who has been.”

“Thanks for being there for us and look forward to seeing you one last time,” Daltrey added.

Guitarist Pete Townshend said that “all good things must come to an end.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Today, Roger and I still carry the banner for the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle and of course, all of our longtime Who fans. I must say that although the road has not always been enjoyable for me, it is usually easy: the best job I could ever have had,” Townshend added in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

In terms of Canadian dates, The Song Is Over Tour will make two stops in Toronto on Sept. 2 and 4 at the Budweiser Stage and one stop in Vancouver on Sept. 23 at the Rogers Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 16, at 10 a.m. local time.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'The Who’s Pete Townshend apologizes for harsh words he used against former bandmates'
The Who’s Pete Townshend apologizes for harsh words he used against former bandmates

This isn’t the band’s first farewell tour, as they had previously said goodbye during their 1982 It’s Hard Tour. Prior to this tour, The Who went on their 2022 Who Hits Back! Tour and they also had a 50th anniversary tour in 2015.

The Who The Song Is Over tour dates

August 16 – Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena
August 19 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
August 21 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
August 23 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
August 26 – Boston @ Fenway Park
August 28 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
August 30 – New York @Madison Square Garden
September 2 – Toronto @ Budweiser Stage
September 4 – Toronto  @ Budweiser Stage
September 7 – Chicago @ United Center
September 17 – Los Angeles @ Hollywood Bowl
September 19 – Los Angeles @ Hollywood Bowl
September 21 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 23 – Vancouver @ Rogers Arena
September 25 – Seattle @ Climate Pledge Arena
September 28 – Las Vegas @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Story continues below advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices