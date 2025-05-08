The Who announce The Song Is Over North American farewell tour

Send this page to someone via email

The Who is saying goodbye once again — but first, the band is embarking on one more tour.

The English rock band announced the news of their final tour, titled The Song Is Over Tour, on May 8 and called it the “grand finale of their illustrious six-decade career.”

“Every musician’s dream in the early 60’s was to make it big in the US charts. For the Who, that dream came true in 1967 and our lives were changed forever,” lead singer Roger Daltrey said in a statement.

“The warmth of the American audiences over the years have been inspirational to me, and reflect the feeling I remember getting after hearing the first rock records coming across the radio. Musical freedom! Rock gave us a feeling of generational rebellion,” he continued.

“To me, America has always been great. The cultural differences had a huge impact on me, this was the land of the possible. It’s not easy to end the big part of my life that touring with The Who has been.”

“Thanks for being there for us and look forward to seeing you one last time,” Daltrey added.

Guitarist Pete Townshend said that “all good things must come to an end.”

“Today, Roger and I still carry the banner for the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle and of course, all of our longtime Who fans. I must say that although the road has not always been enjoyable for me, it is usually easy: the best job I could ever have had,” Townshend added in a statement.

In terms of Canadian dates, The Song Is Over Tour will make two stops in Toronto on Sept. 2 and 4 at the Budweiser Stage and one stop in Vancouver on Sept. 23 at the Rogers Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 16, at 10 a.m. local time.

This isn’t the band’s first farewell tour, as they had previously said goodbye during their 1982 It’s Hard Tour. Prior to this tour, The Who went on their 2022 Who Hits Back! Tour and they also had a 50th anniversary tour in 2015.

The Who The Song Is Over tour dates

August 16 – Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena

August 19 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

August 21 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

August 23 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

August 26 – Boston @ Fenway Park

August 28 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

August 30 – New York @Madison Square Garden

September 2 – Toronto @ Budweiser Stage

September 4 – Toronto @ Budweiser Stage

September 7 – Chicago @ United Center

September 17 – Los Angeles @ Hollywood Bowl

September 19 – Los Angeles @ Hollywood Bowl

September 21 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 23 – Vancouver @ Rogers Arena

September 25 – Seattle @ Climate Pledge Arena

September 28 – Las Vegas @ MGM Grand Garden Arena