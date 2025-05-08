Bodycam footage relinquished in fatal officer-involved shooting in northern Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

The Nunavik Police Service in Quebec’s Far North says officers involved in a fatal shooting on Tuesday night were wearing body cameras.

Quebec’s police oversight agency announced Wednesday it was investigating the shooting in Kangiqsualujjuaq, and the police service confirmed bodycam video had been shared with the agency.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The police watchdog — Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes — says members of the Nunavik Police Service had planned to arrest someone who was inside a tent in the Inuit village on the eastern shore of Ungava Bay.

In a statement released late Wednesday, the police force said officers had a warrant for the man, but they said he resisted when they tried to arrest him.

The police force says officers used pepper spray on the man, who they say emerged from the tent with a knife.

Story continues below advertisement

An officer tried to subdue the man with a stun gun, but as the incident evolved, an officer opened fire and the victim was later declared dead at a regional health centre.