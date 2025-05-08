SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bodycam footage relinquished in fatal officer-involved shooting in northern Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2025 1:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Why are Quebec’s top two police forces still not equipped with body cameras?'
Why are Quebec’s top two police forces still not equipped with body cameras?
Related: Why are Quebec's top two police forces still not equipped with body cameras? – Dec 5, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Nunavik Police Service in Quebec’s Far North says officers involved in a fatal shooting on Tuesday night were wearing body cameras.

Quebec’s police oversight agency announced Wednesday it was investigating the shooting in Kangiqsualujjuaq, and the police service confirmed bodycam video had been shared with the agency.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The police watchdog — Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes — says members of the Nunavik Police Service had planned to  arrest someone who was inside a tent in the Inuit village on the eastern shore of Ungava Bay.

In a statement released late Wednesday, the police force said officers had a warrant for the man, but they said he resisted when they tried to arrest him.

Trending Now

The police force says officers used pepper spray on the man, who they say emerged from the tent with a knife.

Story continues below advertisement

An officer tried to subdue the man with a stun gun, but as the incident evolved, an officer opened fire and the victim was later declared dead at a regional health centre.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices