Crime

Winnipeg duo handed 20 total charges after firearms found in taxi

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 8, 2025 11:55 am
1 min read
Crime stats in new police report encouraging, Manitoba justice minister says
RELATED: The 2024 Winnipeg police crime report says violent crime is down for the first time in four years, with a 1.5 per cent drop in crimes including assault, sexual assault and robbery.
A pair of Winnipeggers are facing a whopping 20 charges between them after a traffic stop led police to arrest them for weapons offences.

Officers patrolling in North Point Douglas spotted a taxi Wednesday morning containing two passengers who weren’t wearing seatbelts. The vehicle was pulled over on Euclid Avenue, and police noticed a .22-calibre bullet on the back seat.

A search of one of the passengers, a 21-year-old woman, led to the seizure of a BB gun, while a further search of the vehicle turned up a loaded, sawed-off .22-calibre rifle.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The woman has been charged with multiple firearms offences, including two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

A 25-year-old man — the cab’s other passenger — faces similar charges, as well as multiple counts of failing to comply with probation, conditions, and a release order.

Both suspects remain in custody.

Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada
