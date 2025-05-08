Winnipeg duo handed 20 total charges after firearms found in taxi

A pair of Winnipeggers are facing a whopping 20 charges between them after a traffic stop led police to arrest them for weapons offences.
Officers patrolling in North Point Douglas spotted a taxi Wednesday morning containing two passengers who weren’t wearing seatbelts. The vehicle was pulled over on Euclid Avenue, and police noticed a .22-calibre bullet on the back seat.
A search of one of the passengers, a 21-year-old woman, led to the seizure of a BB gun, while a further search of the vehicle turned up a loaded, sawed-off .22-calibre rifle.
The woman has been charged with multiple firearms offences, including two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.
A 25-year-old man — the cab’s other passenger — faces similar charges, as well as multiple counts of failing to comply with probation, conditions, and a release order.
Both suspects remain in custody.
