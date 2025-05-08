University of Saskatchewan gets pushback on former Lutheran seminary demolition plans

There is growing pushback to the University of Saskatchewan’s decision to demolish two historical buildings on campus grounds, 114 Seminary Cres. (Lutheran Seminary) and 113 Seminary Cres. (Ogle Hall).

The Friends of 114 Seminary Crescent expressing deep concern regarding the university’s decision, and is calling for the university to find another path forward.

USask announced the demolition in April. It said, “The Board has made this decision based on several factors, including the significant risk to public safety posed by these vacant buildings, the prohibitive cost to repair these structures, and a lack of purpose for them that would align with the university’s teaching and research mission.”

Colin Tennent, Friend of 114 group member and retired architect, says there were several expressions of interest that would have aligned with the university’s goals, such as the Saskatoon Tribal Council for a Centre for Indigenous Excellence and one from the Saskatchewan Child Advocacy Centre (ASK).

“We believe that both of the EOI submissions did bring something substantial to the table, so I’d like to understand better what they mean by something substantial.” said Tennent.

“We also understood that there would be a second phase following the EOI and that request for proposal phase or RFP just didn’t happen.”

He also shares his concerns with a jump in restoration estimates. USask originally provided an estimate of at least $26 million for restoration in November, but that number increased in April.

“Architectural consulting firm Brook McIlroy estimates that between $55 million and $60 million would be required to restore 114 Seminary Crescent to feasible use,” said USask in a statement.

“We have professional engineers and architects telling us where the real cost would be, and it was more in line with their original 26, actually a little less than that,” said Tennent.

Tennent also shared there were Saskatoon Fire orders to restore the building, but adds they were not demolition orders.

Wade Epp, the University of Saskatchewan Campus Operations associate VP, said part of the issue with the restoration orders was the timeline.

“The first one for 113 Seminary Crescent was a repair order that was issued on April 2nd to the university. That requirement was to have the building fully operational by the end of May,” said Epp. “The university was not in a spot to be able to invest to make that in that time frame.

“The second order was, it proceeds a repair order, it was a concern from the fire inspector with respect to 114 and its structural status. So we were issued in order to complete a structural assessment by an engineer by April 17th, which was completed. That information would then affect a repair order, at that time. If we were not able to meet the requirements set out within the timeframe, that the city would then proceed to demolish.

“Given the significant requirement to have a building operational in the state that they’re currently in, it would be an exceptional undertaking, both financially and resource-wise to make that happen.”

Epp also spoke to the significant cost increase to restore the two buildings.

“The university was very clear at the outset that it does not have the financial means to invest in those buildings. So it would be expected of a successful expression of interest,” said Epp. “In reviewing the ones that were submitted, even at that earlier number of at least 26 and a half, none were financially feasible to proceed.”

Epp did say the conversation is not over with those interested in building on campus grounds.

“With the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s submission with respect to student housing, the university’s interested in student housing and what was proposed in that, and it’s an offer to continue those conversations, not necessarily in the space or building identified. But to have meaningful conversation about what that could look like in the future.”

Friends with 114 has been in contact with the university and hopes a meeting can be scheduled to consider other options before demolition.

The university says demolition is expected to begin later in May.