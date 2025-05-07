All 5 youths involved in swarming attack against Kelowna teen plead guilty

Send this page to someone via email

A violent group assault at Gyro Park last September, which shocked the city of Kelowna, B.C., has now resulted in guilty pleas from all five teens involved.

The attack, which left a 13-year-old girl unconscious, drew widespread attention after graphic footage of the incident circulated widely on social media.

In the video obtained by Global News, the young victim is seen being swarmed, punched, and kicked by a group of teens after being lured to the park. At one point, the attackers are shown scooping dirt onto her head as she lies motionless on the ground.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In the days following the incident, police held a press conference condemning the teens’ actions and reassuring the public that the case was being taken seriously.

Seven months later, all five youth have admitted their roles in the assault.

Story continues below advertisement

The first teen pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced in April to a two-year probation order. Two others entered guilty pleas in April, and the remaining two pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

The four teens who have not yet been sentenced are scheduled to return to court in June and July.