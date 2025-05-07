Menu

Crime

All 5 youths involved in swarming attack against Kelowna teen plead guilty

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted May 7, 2025 9:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Two more teens plead guilty in Kelowna swarming'
Two more teens plead guilty in Kelowna swarming
Two more teens have pleaded guilty in connection with a violent swarming of a girl in Kelowna last fall. As Victoria Femia reports, the 13-year-old was knocked unconscious in the attack.
A violent group assault at Gyro Park last September, which shocked the city of Kelowna, B.C., has now resulted in guilty pleas from all five teens involved.

The attack, which left a 13-year-old girl unconscious, drew widespread attention after graphic footage of the incident circulated widely on social media.

In the video obtained by Global News, the young victim is seen being swarmed, punched, and kicked by a group of teens after being lured to the park. At one point, the attackers are shown scooping dirt onto her head as she lies motionless on the ground.

In the days following the incident, police held a press conference condemning the teens’ actions and reassuring the public that the case was being taken seriously.

Seven months later, all five youth have admitted their roles in the assault.

The first teen pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced in April to a two-year probation order. Two others entered guilty pleas in April, and the remaining two pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

The four teens who have not yet been sentenced are scheduled to return to court in June and July.

Click to play video: '2 young people apologize for role in Edmonton swarming death'
2 young people apologize for role in Edmonton swarming death
