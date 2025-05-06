Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
Economy

Mining sector seeks to expand its economic footprint in B.C.

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted May 6, 2025 9:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mining association calls for fast-tracking permits'
Mining association calls for fast-tracking permits
The Mining Association of BC says the industry could add more to the province's economy by cutting through red tape. As Catherine Urquhart reports, the government says it is working to help the industry add jobs and grow in this province.
British Columbia’s mining industry says it hopes to contribute more to the province’s economy.

“There are three things we need to do here in British Columbia,” Mining Association of B.C. president and CEO Michael Goehring told the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

“Accelerate mine permitting, support First Nations capacity and partnerships and invest in and expand our electricity grid.”

Currently, the industry contributes an estimated $ 18 billion in economic activity.

Click to play video: 'Price of gold hits record high, providing opportunity for B.C. mining industry'
Price of gold hits record high, providing opportunity for B.C. mining industry

The Mining Association of B.C. says there are 27 mining projects in advanced stages of development, representing $90 billion in economic activity.

A study done for them by Mansfield Consulting claims the projects would generate $27 billion in labour income, with operations estimated to reach $984 billion in economic activity.

The province says it’s trying to expedite permitting.

“We are working on it to ensure that we have fixed timelines when it comes to the mining permitting process so that we can provide certainty and stability for this sector,” Mining Minister Jagrup Brar said.

Click to play video: 'B.C. government to fast-track major resource projects and mines'
B.C. government to fast-track major resource projects and mines
Also pushing for a speedier process, along with environmental protections, are the BC Conservatives.

“I know that these companies that are out there now, they have the technology to be able to do this properly, and they have the right technology and know-how to be able to protect the environment,” Mining Critic Pete Davis said.

As tariff threats continue, the industry sees itself as well placed to lead economically and strategically.

“We’re uniquely positioned to play a central role in providing Canada’s allies and partners with critical minerals, precious metals and steel-making coal they need,” Goehring said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

