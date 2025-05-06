Mining sector seeks to expand its economic footprint in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s mining industry says it hopes to contribute more to the province’s economy.

“There are three things we need to do here in British Columbia,” Mining Association of B.C. president and CEO Michael Goehring told the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

“Accelerate mine permitting, support First Nations capacity and partnerships and invest in and expand our electricity grid.”

Currently, the industry contributes an estimated $ 18 billion in economic activity.

The Mining Association of B.C. says there are 27 mining projects in advanced stages of development, representing $90 billion in economic activity.

A study done for them by Mansfield Consulting claims the projects would generate $27 billion in labour income, with operations estimated to reach $984 billion in economic activity.

The province says it’s trying to expedite permitting.

“We are working on it to ensure that we have fixed timelines when it comes to the mining permitting process so that we can provide certainty and stability for this sector,” Mining Minister Jagrup Brar said.

Also pushing for a speedier process, along with environmental protections, are the BC Conservatives.

“I know that these companies that are out there now, they have the technology to be able to do this properly, and they have the right technology and know-how to be able to protect the environment,” Mining Critic Pete Davis said.

As tariff threats continue, the industry sees itself as well placed to lead economically and strategically.

“We’re uniquely positioned to play a central role in providing Canada’s allies and partners with critical minerals, precious metals and steel-making coal they need,” Goehring said.