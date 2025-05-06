Edmonton neighbourhood evacuation due to suspected explosive materials found

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of a north Edmonton neighbourhood are being evacuated Tuesday evening out of an abundance of caution before emergency officials move in to dismantle and clean up a home where chemicals and other materials used to make explosives were found.

The discovery was made last month. Edmonton police were called on the evening of April 26 to do a welfare check on a man living near 50 Street and 131 Avenue in the Kennedale neighbourhood.

Officers found unknown chemicals and substances in plain view inside the property, as well as what police said were precursors that can be used to manufacture explosives.

Police took control of the property and locked it down as a crime scene.

In a letter sent to area residents on Monday, police said investigators determined that there is no immediate threat to public safety.

But now police, along with Edmonton firefighters and officials from Alberta Health Service, will be conducting a “thorough search of the residence to identify and remove potential hazards and explosives.”

Because of the hazardous materials removal, some area residents are being asked to temporarily leave their homes by 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The evacuation involves people who live on Habitat Crescent in the Kennedale neighbourhood, where there are several townhouse complexes.

Residents have been advised to prepare to evacuate for a period of up to several days.

Residents were told to take their pets and supplies for them, and to pack clothes and important items like medications. They were told to be prepared to be out of their homes for several days.

Those who don’t have anywhere to go are being put up in a hotel by the Red Cross.

Roads surrounding the property will be blocked off on Wednesday, and police said natural gas to some homes in the area will also be shut off.

More details are being revealed at an Edmonton Police Service news conference Tuesday afternoon, where Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, Ward Dene Coun. Aaron Paquette, Deputy Fire Chief Graeme McAlister and EPS officials will be answering questions.

— More to come…