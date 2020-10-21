Menu

Fire
October 21 2020 3:20pm
Explosive van fire caught on video in southeast Edmonton

Videos sent to Global News show two men pouring liquid inside a white van before it is consumed by flames near 37A Avenue and 9 Street in southeast Edmonton on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

