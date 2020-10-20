Shooting in southeast Edmonton seriously injures man

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being found suffering from gunshot wounds in a southeast Edmonton parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

Edmonton police responded to a weapons complaint near 43A Avenue and 7 Street around 2 p.m.

It was reported to police that a man was lying injured in a nearby parking lot. The 22-year-old was treated on scene and taken by by paramedics to hospital.

Police were seen investigating both outside and in the underground parkade at the Sora Condos apartment complex just off Maple Way in the Maple Crest neighbourhood.

No suspect(s) or a motive for the shooting has been identified at this time, Edmonton police said in a 3:40 p.m. news release.

Officers were also seen investigating another scene a few blocks south. Police tape surrounded a burnt white vehicle near 37a Avenue and 9 Street. It’s not known at this point if the two scenes are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

— More to come…