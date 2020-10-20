Menu

Crime

Shooting in southeast Edmonton seriously injures man

By Karen Bartko Global News
Edmonton police investigating a shooting in a condo building parking lot near 43a Avenue and Maple Way in southeast Edmonton on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being found suffering from gunshot wounds in a southeast Edmonton parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

Edmonton police responded to a weapons complaint near 43A Avenue and 7 Street around 2 p.m.

It was reported to police that a man was lying injured in a nearby parking lot. The 22-year-old was treated on scene and taken by by paramedics to hospital.

Edmonton police investigating a shooting in an apartment building parking lot near 43a Avenue and Maple Way in southeast Edmonton on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Read more: Bullet holes in Edmonton apartment complex after man shot ‘more than once’

Story continues below advertisement

Police were seen investigating both outside and in the underground parkade at the Sora Condos apartment complex just off Maple Way in the Maple Crest neighbourhood.

Trending Stories

No suspect(s) or a motive for the shooting has been identified at this time, Edmonton police said in a 3:40 p.m. news release.

Officers were also seen investigating another scene a few blocks south. Police tape surrounded a burnt white vehicle near 37a Avenue and 9 Street. It’s not known at this point if the two scenes are connected.

Edmonton police investigating a burnt vehicle near 37a Avenue and 9 Street in southeast Edmonton on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

— More to come…

