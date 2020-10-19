Bullet holes in Edmonton apartment complex after man shot ‘more than once’

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital with gunshot wounds after police said he was shot ‘more than once’ at an apartment complex in north Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 96 Street and 129B Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police said two people were involved in a fight before a man was shot.

A couple of bullet holes could be seen in the front door of the Edmonton walkup apartment complex. The EPS tactical unit was on scene and patrolling the area Sunday.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

As of Sunday evening, police said no suspect was in custody.

On Sunday evening, the EPS tactical unit was on scene and patrolling the area. Eric Beck / Global News