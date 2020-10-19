Menu

Bullet holes in Edmonton apartment complex after man shot ‘more than once’

By Kim Smith Global News
A couple of bullet holes could be seen in the front door of the Edmonton walkup apartment complex at 96 Street and 129B Avenue on Sunday.
A couple of bullet holes could be seen in the front door of the Edmonton walkup apartment complex at 96 Street and 129B Avenue on Sunday. Eric Beck / Global News

A man is in hospital with gunshot wounds after police said he was shot ‘more than once’ at an apartment complex in north Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 96 Street and 129B Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police said two people were involved in a fight before a man was shot.

Read more: Car smashes into 3 Edmonton homes in 2 incidents

A couple of bullet holes could be seen in the front door of the Edmonton walkup apartment complex. The EPS tactical unit was on scene and patrolling the area Sunday.

Edmonton police investigating after vehicle crashes into multiple homes
Edmonton police investigating after vehicle crashes into multiple homes

The victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

As of Sunday evening, police said no suspect was in custody.

On Sunday evening, the EPS tactical unit was on scene and patrolling the area.
On Sunday evening, the EPS tactical unit was on scene and patrolling the area. Eric Beck / Global News
The EPS said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 96 Street and 129B Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday.
The EPS said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 96 Street and 129B Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday. Eric Beck / Global News
