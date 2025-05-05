Prince Louis’ antics steal the show again, as he appears to tease his brother

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Louis is up to his old tricks.

The youngest Wales family member, who just celebrated his seventh birthday, has captured the affection of people worldwide, for his silly antics and stone-cold stares during Monday’s military parade and flypast celebration to mark the 80th anniversary of the Victory in Europe Day, which marks the end of World War II.

Joining his older siblings, Prince Charlotte, 10, and Prince George, 11, along with his mom and dad, Kate Middleton and Prince William, Louis had a front row seat to the military parade, which passed outside Buckingham Palace.

Sandwiched between his dad and brother, the young prince could be seen dusting something off William’s shoulder, as well as pulling on the rope braids attached to the future King’s uniform.

View image in full screen Prince Louis of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025 in London, England. Karwai Tang / WireImage

He also appeared to mock George in a way that only a younger sibling in public can accomplish. At one point, when George smoothed his hair back and away from his face, Louis seemed to copy the gesture in an exaggerated fashion, before rolling his eyes at his older brother.

The Royal Family also watched a flyby of the Royal Air Force planes from the Palace balcony, where Louis generally looked unimpressed until the planes showed up overhead.

View image in full screen Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025 in London, England. Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

View image in full screen Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the fly past featuring the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows and current and historic military aircraft, at the end of the military procession marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and in honour of those who served during the Second World War, on May 5, 2025 in London, England. Aaron Chown / WPA Pool / Getty Images

It’s not the first time Louis has captured the hearts of onlookers with his mischievous antics. In 2022 he caused quite a stir when he covered his ears, sucked his thumb and made faces during a Trooping the Colour flyby.

Three days later, he made headlines once again when he was seen squirming in his seat at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, pulling faces and taunting his mom when she attempted to reprimand him.

View image in full screen Prince Louis of Cambridge covers his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge’s mouth with his hand as they attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. Max Mumby / Getty Images

View image in full screen Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mike Tindall, Mia Tindall (front row) Catherine, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Louis of Cambridge watch the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Adding to Monday’s packed schedule, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a tea party for some of the last surviving veterans of the Second World War, which Prince George attended. It was a milestone moment for the second in line to the throne, marking one of the biggest and most prominent royal engagements he’s taken part in. During the tea party he could be seen listening carefully to the veterans in the room and posing for photos alongside his mom and dad.

View image in full screen Britain’s Prince George of Wales (L) and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (C) speak with Second World War veterans during a tea party at Buckingham Palace on May 5, 2025 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day also known as Victory in Europe Day, marking the end of the Second World War in Europe. Jordan Pettitt / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

On May 8, 1945, Prince William’s great-grandfather King George VI announced via radio broadcast that the Second World War was over in Europe amid victory by the Allied Powers.

The Royal Family honoured the milestone, sharing side-by-side images of the past and present Kings standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, 80 years apart.