Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Trending

Prince Louis shows off missing teeth in sweet 7th birthday portrait

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted April 23, 2025 12:24 pm
1 min read
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new photo of Prince Louis to mark the occasion of his seventh birthday.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new photo of Prince Louis to mark the occasion of his seventh birthday. @KensingtonRoyal / X.com
Prince Louis is celebrating his seventh birthday, and a new photo of the fourth-in-line to the British throne shows that he’s likely had a few recent visits from the tooth fairy.

To mark the occasion, parents Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet snap of their youngest child to their social media accounts on Wednesday, showing off Louis’ wide smile, complete with two missing front teeth.

“Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday! 🎂” they captioned the photograph, which was taken by royal photographer Josh Shinner.

The Prince and Princess of Wales traditionally post a new photo of each of their three children on their birthdays, giving the public a glimpse of just how quickly the trio is growing up.

This year’s portrait of Louis features the prince in a pair of jeans, a dark green sweater and a button up shirt. Gone are his two front teeth, but close inspection shows an adult tooth making its way down.

They also shared video of their son from the same photoshoot, which captures Louis playing in a yard, jumping from a log and smiling into the camera — antics familiar to anyone who’s been following the cheeky and silly member of the Royal Family.

This year’s birthday celebrations for Louis come just a few days after the Easter holiday. The Wales family decided to forgo the annual church service and, instead, celebrated privately at their country residence, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

