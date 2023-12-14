Prince Louis, once again, steals the show with silly holiday antics

Prince Louis is at it again, this time giving the world a chuckle with his holiday antics.
The youngest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales has made two official royal appearances in the past week, and brought his best little brother energy to both.
At last week’s Together at Christmas carol service, hosted annually by Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey, photographers caught the moment the little prince leaned over to blow out a candle held by his sister, Princess Charlotte.
Charlotte didn’t seem too fussed about her little brother’s cheeky move, however, and his mom can be seen in the background clocking her son’s silliness.
While Louis’ older brother, Prince George, and sister are becoming pros at royal engagements, 2023 marks the first year the five-year-old has been deemed old enough to attend these specific outings. Last Friday’s appearance at the carol service marked his debut at the holiday event.
On Monday, Louis also marked another milestone with more of his shenanigans when he accompanied his mom and siblings to help sort donations at a baby bank and select toys for children in need.
The Waleses posted video to social media, showing Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis folding clothes, chatting about the importance of volunteering and delighting over toys as they pack gift bags.
“Here, there’s lots of people who give up their time and there are lots of volunteers who come and help out,” Kate can be heard telling her kids as they file into the centre with boxes filled with essential donations. “As you’re the volunteers for this evening.”
The footage was filled with sweet moments, from Prince Louis excitedly holding up a toy gorilla — “This is a big guy!” he exclaims — to Princess Charlotte laughing with excitement when she pulls out a baby onesie decorated with Welsh flags.
Later on in the video, Kate and Charlotte are seen folding clothes into a neat piles. Clearly not thrilled by that particular aspect of the job, Louis is seen chucking an item of clothing onto the pile without folding them.
This certainly isn’t the first time the little prince has made the world laugh with his behaviour — typical for a young child his age.
During Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant last year, he was the star of the show as he made funny faces and teased his mom by sticking out his tongue and wiggling his fingers on his nose when she tried to correct his behaviour.
And earlier in the Jubilee festivities, he delighted crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his impatient preschooler antics, covering his ears and making faces as the loud planes passed overhead during the Trooping the Colour flypast.
