Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Traffic

Central Alberta crash kills 4 people from Maskwacis, including 2 teenagers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2025 3:26 pm
1 min read
A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter. View image in full screen
A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter. File / Global News
RCMP said  four people, including two teens, died after a head-on collision south of Edmonton on Saturday morning.

The crash on Highway 2A happened just north of Ponoka near Township Road 434, just before 11 a.m.

Mounties said a GMC Acadia was passing other vehicles  when it struck an oncoming Volkswagen Tiguan.

Police said a 41-year-old woman driving the Acadia died at the scene.

A 26-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy inside the other SUV were also pronounced dead.

A second 14-year-old boy in the Tiguan was ai lifted by STARS air ambulance to hospital, but died of his injuries.

All four were residents of Maskwacis, a First Nation community about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News

© 2025 The Canadian Press

