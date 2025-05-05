Central Alberta crash kills 4 people from Maskwacis, including 2 teenagers

RCMP said four people, including two teens, died after a head-on collision south of Edmonton on Saturday morning.
The crash on Highway 2A happened just north of Ponoka near Township Road 434, just before 11 a.m.
Mounties said a GMC Acadia was passing other vehicles when it struck an oncoming Volkswagen Tiguan.
Police said a 41-year-old woman driving the Acadia died at the scene.
A 26-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy inside the other SUV were also pronounced dead.
A second 14-year-old boy in the Tiguan was ai lifted by STARS air ambulance to hospital, but died of his injuries.
All four were residents of Maskwacis, a First Nation community about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.
— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News
