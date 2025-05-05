Menu

Crime

Man, 19, charged in fatal stabbing outside Calgary bar

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 5, 2025 3:07 pm
1 min read
1 person dead, another in hospital after early morning Calgary brawl
A 21-year-old male is dead after a fight broke out in front of Commonwealth Bar & Stage early Saturday morning. Calgary police say multiple people were stabbed. Drew Stremick reports – Apr 26, 2025
More than a week after a Calgary man was stabbed to death during a brawl outside the Commonwealth Bar and Stage, police have arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder.

On Monday, police said “an exhaustive investigation” led them to arrest and charge 19-year-old Drayden Leroy Nayneecassum-Toto in connection with the death of 21-year-old Jonas Robert Nedd. The victim died after being stabbed in the early morning hours of April 26.

Following the fight in a parking lot in the 700 block of 10 Ave. S.W., police arrested four people, but they were released a short time later without any charges being laid.

Police haven’t confirmed if Nayneecassum-Toto was among those originally arrested.

Calgary police have identified 21-year-old Jonas Robert Nedd as the person who was stabbed to death in a fight outside the Commonwealth Bar and Stage early Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Jonas Robert Nedd, 21, was stabbed to death during a fight outside the Commonwealth Bar and Stage in downtown Calgary on April 26. Global News
During their investigation, officers said they spoke to more than a dozen witnesses, reviewed “countless hours” of video from CCTV cameras and put out a public plea to help locate the owners of a dark Tesla that police believed could aid in the investigation.

Two other people were also admitted to hospital with stab wounds following the brawl.

