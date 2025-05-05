Man, 19, charged in fatal stabbing outside Calgary bar

Send this page to someone via email

More than a week after a Calgary man was stabbed to death during a brawl outside the Commonwealth Bar and Stage, police have arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder.

On Monday, police said “an exhaustive investigation” led them to arrest and charge 19-year-old Drayden Leroy Nayneecassum-Toto in connection with the death of 21-year-old Jonas Robert Nedd. The victim died after being stabbed in the early morning hours of April 26.

Following the fight in a parking lot in the 700 block of 10 Ave. S.W., police arrested four people, but they were released a short time later without any charges being laid.

Police haven’t confirmed if Nayneecassum-Toto was among those originally arrested.

Jonas Robert Nedd, 21, was stabbed to death during a fight outside the Commonwealth Bar and Stage in downtown Calgary on April 26.

During their investigation, officers said they spoke to more than a dozen witnesses, reviewed “countless hours” of video from CCTV cameras and put out a public plea to help locate the owners of a dark Tesla that police believed could aid in the investigation.

Two other people were also admitted to hospital with stab wounds following the brawl.