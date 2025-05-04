SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Residents on evacuation standby as wildfire blazes northeast of Edmonton

By Andrew McIntosh Global News
Posted May 4, 2025 5:51 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta fire officials on alert as temperatures climb'
Alberta fire officials on alert as temperatures climb
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A wildfire that erupted near the Redwater Provincial Recreation Area in Sturgeon County, Alta., was burning out of control Sunday and local authorities urged residents to prepare for possible evacuations.

The fire grew from 110 hectares to an estimated 388 hectares (or 959 acres) overnight, Sturgeon County officials said Sunday, declaring a state of emergency to manage the “quickly evolving situation.”

Three aerial firefighting helicopters, backed by ground and air crews, were on the scene conducting fire suppression efforts in the area located northeast of Edmonton, county authorities said.

The Alberta wildfire resource branch had also been dispatched to support the local wildland firefighting efforts, Sturgeon County added, saying it had activated its emergency partnership with five neighbouring counties to coordinate emergency response efforts.

All roads into the recreation area have been closed temporarily – open only to local traffic. So far, the fire has not crossed the North Saskatchewan River.

Albertans are also urged to stay away from the popular recreation area to give the emergency crews space to work.

Map of wildfire area In Redwater Recreation Area View image in full screen
Map shared by Sturgeon County emergency response officials shows area affected by wildfire. Sturgeon County, Alberta

Sturgeon County said one home has been lost in the fire. There have been no casualties reported, thanks to the quick work of emergency crews on scene, the county said.

“The main goals for emergency response are protection of property in the area and containment of the fire. A number of animals, including a herd of cattle, were relocated,” the county added.

“We currently do not need volunteers or support from outside agencies, and are not collecting donations at this time,” Sturgeon County added.

Residents in the area continue to be on standby for emergency evacuations until further notice.

People can follow Sturgeon County’s website for emergency updates.

The County said that if an evacuation order is issued, residents must do the following:

  1. Leave the area immediately. “Leaving promptly helps emergency crews keep the roads clear of congestion and gives them room to do their job. Evacuation orders are issued when you must leave the area for your own safety,” the county said.
  2. Grab your emergency kit and take it with you.
  3. Gather important documents, medication, food, fresh water, and another other supplies you’ll need to be away from home for 72 hours (Emergency kit checklist – Open Government).
