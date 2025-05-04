Menu

Fire

Wildfire prompts evacuation at James Smith Cree Nation

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted May 4, 2025 3:24 pm
1 min read
James Smith Cree Nation View image in full screen
A fast-moving wildfire in James Smith Cree Nation, Sask., has forced evacuations and drawn a multi-agency response as crews work to protect homes and contain the blaze. Melfort Fire & Rescue
A wildfire on James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan has prompted evacuations and an emergency response from nearby communities.

Located in the northeastern part of the province, the James Smith Cree Nation community faced a fast-moving wildfire on Saturday afternoon, made worse by high winds and extreme heat. The Kinistino Fire Department, which was dispatched to the scene, reported that conditions made the fire difficult to contain.

“High winds and hot temperatures made it very difficult to get under control,” the department said in a social media post.

Fire crews from multiple communities—including James Smith, Melfort, Garden River, Muskoday, and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA)—worked together to battle the blaze.

Some residents of James Smith Cree Nation have been evacuated for their safety. According to a post on the community’s Facebook page, evacuees are being directed to the Bernard Constant Community School (BCCS) gym, the designated evacuation site, where food, water and further support are being arranged.

This emergency comes as Natural Resources Canada has classified much of Saskatchewan as facing “extreme” dangerous fire conditions.

A wildfire in James Smith Cree Nation has triggered evacuations and emergency response efforts. View image in full screen
James Smith Cree Nation. Melfort Fire & Rescue
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

