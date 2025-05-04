Wildfire prompts evacuation at James Smith Cree Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire on James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan has prompted evacuations and an emergency response from nearby communities.

Located in the northeastern part of the province, the James Smith Cree Nation community faced a fast-moving wildfire on Saturday afternoon, made worse by high winds and extreme heat. The Kinistino Fire Department, which was dispatched to the scene, reported that conditions made the fire difficult to contain.

“High winds and hot temperatures made it very difficult to get under control,” the department said in a social media post.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Fire crews from multiple communities—including James Smith, Melfort, Garden River, Muskoday, and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA)—worked together to battle the blaze.

Some residents of James Smith Cree Nation have been evacuated for their safety. According to a post on the community’s Facebook page, evacuees are being directed to the Bernard Constant Community School (BCCS) gym, the designated evacuation site, where food, water and further support are being arranged.

Story continues below advertisement

This emergency comes as Natural Resources Canada has classified much of Saskatchewan as facing “extreme” dangerous fire conditions.