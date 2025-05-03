RCMP continue search for 2 children who wandered from N.S. home

Send this page to someone via email

Police say the search continues Saturday for two young children who are believed to have wandered away from their home in rural northeastern Nova Scotia.

RCMP say six-year-old Lily Sullivan and four-year-old Jack Sullivan were last seen around 10 a.m. Friday in the community of Lansdowne Station.

RCMP Cpl. Carlie McCann says an update on the search will be issued later today.

Police describe Lily Sullivan as having shoulder-length, light brown hair with bangs, and say she might be wearing a pink sweater, pink pants and pink boots.

Jack Sullivan has short, blond hair and is wearing blue dinosaur boots.

The Mounties said Friday the children were the subject of a multi-agency response on the ground that included police dogs, while a helicopter from the provincial Department of Natural Resources was also assisting in the search.