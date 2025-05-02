Search for missing children in N.S., aged 4 and 6, who may have wandered away

RCMP in Nova Scotia are looking for two missing children in Pictou County, who police say “are believed to have wandered.”
In a release, police said six-year-old Lily Sullivan and four-year-old Jack Sullivan were last seen this morning on Gairloch Rd. in Lansdown Station.
The disappearance was reported to police at around 10 a.m.
RCMP confirm with Global News that there is no evidence of abduction so the situation doesn’t qualify for an Amber Alert.
Spokesperson Cpl. Carlie McCann said the children are believed to have wandered away.
Lily Sullivan is described to have shoulder-length light brown hair with bangs. She might be wearing a pink sweater, pink pants, and pink boots.
Jack Sullivan has short blondish hair, and was wearing blue dinosaur boots. No other clothing description is available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333.
