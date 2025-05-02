Search for missing children in N.S., aged 4 and 6, who may have wandered away

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in Nova Scotia are looking for two missing children in Pictou County, who police say “are believed to have wandered.”

In a release, police said six-year-old Lily Sullivan and four-year-old Jack Sullivan were last seen this morning on Gairloch Rd. in Lansdown Station.

The disappearance was reported to police at around 10 a.m.

RCMP confirm with Global News that there is no evidence of abduction so the situation doesn’t qualify for an Amber Alert.

Spokesperson Cpl. Carlie McCann said the children are believed to have wandered away.

Missing children: Help the RCMP find Lily Sullivan and Jack Sullivan – #Pictou Countyhttps://t.co/lMJtWKCZDi pic.twitter.com/AesRYNTvTp — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) May 2, 2025

Story continues below advertisement

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Lily Sullivan is described to have shoulder-length light brown hair with bangs. She might be wearing a pink sweater, pink pants, and pink boots.

Jack Sullivan has short blondish hair, and was wearing blue dinosaur boots. No other clothing description is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333.

More to come