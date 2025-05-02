Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search for missing children in N.S., aged 4 and 6, who may have wandered away

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 2, 2025 11:39 am
1 min read
FILE - RCMP in Nova Scotia are looking for two missing children in Pictou County, who police say "are believed to have wandered.". View image in full screen
FILE - RCMP in Nova Scotia are looking for two missing children in Pictou County, who police say "are believed to have wandered.". GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP in Nova Scotia are looking for two missing children in Pictou County, who police say “are believed to have wandered.”

In a release, police said six-year-old Lily Sullivan and four-year-old Jack Sullivan were last seen this morning on Gairloch Rd. in Lansdown Station.

The disappearance was reported to police at around 10 a.m.

RCMP confirm with Global News that there is no evidence of abduction so the situation doesn’t qualify for an Amber Alert.

Spokesperson Cpl. Carlie McCann said the children are believed to have wandered away.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

 

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Lily Sullivan is described to have shoulder-length light brown hair with bangs. She might be wearing a pink sweater, pink pants, and pink boots.

Jack Sullivan has short blondish hair, and was wearing blue dinosaur boots. No other clothing description is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333.

More to come 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices