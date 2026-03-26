Prince Albert Grand Council shares $1.4 million policing study with community

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The Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) is taking another step towards establishing its own police force.

After months of public engagement, the tribal council is sharing a $1.4 million First Nations policing feasibility study funded by both the federal and provincial governments back in 2024.

The study lays out different policing models, risks and strategies of implementing an independent police force aimed at providing safety in a more community-driven way.

There are several benefits that an alternative policing model offers, said PAGC Vice Chief Joseph Tsannie.

“Language barriers, being able to relate to the situation, and de-escalating — I think those are some of the big things for me,” he said.

The feasibility study was passed by chiefs at a grand council meeting in February, acknowledging, accepting and endorsing it before sharing it with community partners.

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Leaders of remote First Nations communities say it would offer services more promptly than the current RCMP policing model.

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“It takes a while to connect to the RCMP because you have to phone the main office in Regina, it’s not a local number,” said Clarisse Lecoq, councillor at Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation.

“By the time they reach that certain crime, it’s too late, or nothing happens.”

For Chief Bart Tasnnie of Hatchet Lake Denesuline First Nation, First Nations policing is about bolstering trust in policing services, as many in his community currently turn to him and other councillors rather than police when in need.

“A lot of times they should have called the RCMP, but instead they are calling us,” he said. “It’s hard to deal with what’s happening in the community.”

Despite the benefits, the study says a self-administered policing model requires significant time, resources and leadership commitments.

In its latest budget, the province is setting aside $26 million for First Nations policing.

In a statement to Global News, the Ministry of Community Safety says this funding is a 9.7 per cent increase from last year and includes funding for the First Nations Community Safety Officer initiative, which is appointed as a constable under The Police Act, allowing them to enforce provincial laws and respond to other low-risk safety calls.

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“The funding commitment in 2026-27 will serve to strengthen and expand the program in existing and new First Nations,” the statement said.

But PGAC Chief Brian Hardlotte says he is looking to the provincial government for more support than that laid out in this year’s budget.

“I also say to the provincial government in a good way, a respectful way, if you can change the police act and include a marshal service in there, why can’t you include Indigenous policing?” said Hardlotte.

Consultation with communities on the police force will be an ongoing process, with a final decision to be made at PGAC’s annual assembly in October.