Environment

Search underway for 3 orphaned cubs after bear killed in Whistler for biting woman

By Simon Little & Paul Johnson Global News
Posted May 2, 2025 8:39 pm
A black bear killed by conservation officers after injuring a woman in Whistler appears to have left behind three cubs. As Paul Johnson reports, some fear the orphaned animals won't survive much longer.
Wildlife officials are desperately working to locate a trio of orphaned bear cubs in Whistler, after their mother was put down for attacking a dog walker earlier this week.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) said the mother bear was killed after it knocked a woman down and bit her in the Kadenwood neighbourhood on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, the BCCOS received reports from the same area about the cubs, which they now believe belonged to the sow. Conservation officers searched the area but couldn’t find the youngsters.

That has bear advocate Ellie Lamb concerned, given the animals are likely still unable to feed themselves.

“Their health is waning because they are on mother’s milk, they haven’t eaten anything solid … they may chew on some grass a little bit, but nothing that’s going to get them by,” she said.

“It’s very serious about getting them picked up. Five days would be pushing it, if they could survive.”

Along with starvation concerns, Lamb said there are a variety of predators in the area, including cougars and coyotes.

Conservation Officer Darragh Carroll said officers have been in the area looking for the cubs since they were reported.

“We’ve had a number of officers out on the ground, including conservation officers and our new wildlife safety response officer we have stationed in Whistler… we’ve also set out a live trap in the area,” he said.

“We are still working on it, we’re going to do everything we can.”

If officers can locate the cubs, they will be captured and assessed as candidates for rehabilitation.

The BCCOS is also asking the public to keep their eye out for the cubs and to call 1-877-952-7277 if they see them.

People are also being reminded to keep their distance and not to interfere with the animals.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

