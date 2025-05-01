Menu

Fire

Wildfire knocks out internet and phone service in Tumbler Ridge

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 1, 2025 9:47 pm
1 min read
A wildfire burning in the Fish Creek Community Forest near Fort St. John. View image in full screen
A wildfire burning in the Fish Creek Community Forest near Fort St. John. BC Wildfire Service
It might only be May 1, but wildfires are already causing problems in northeastern B.C.

In one case, a cluster of fires about 30 km southwest of Dawson Creek has destroyed fibre optic cable, severing cellphone, radio and internet connections to the community of Tumbler Ridge — knocking out communications to the RCMP detachment.

Click to play video: 'FortisBC to try proactive power shutoffs in some Southern Interior wildfire situations'
FortisBC to try proactive power shutoffs in some Southern Interior wildfire situations

“Anyone in the area, or travelling through, will need to physically attend the RCMP detachment to report any issues. It is not known when the repairs will be made,” RCMP said.

The fire was first discovered on Wednesday and has grown to 35 hectares in size, and is believed to have been human-caused, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It is also affecting Highway 52N, which has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic.

The BC Wildfire Service and municipal fire crews have also been deployed to deal with a new fire just outside Fort St. John.

Click to play video: 'Good and bad news on B.C.’s drought, wildfire and freshet situation'
Good and bad news on B.C.’s drought, wildfire and freshet situation
That fire, located in the Fish Creek Community Forest and first discovered Thursday, has been assessed at 20 hectares in size and is also suspected to be human-caused.

The City of Fort St. John is urging people to avoid the area and to let crews work.

In a flood and fire outlook delivered in April, the BC Wildfire Service warned that while drought had eased in much of B.C., the province’s northeast remains parched and at a high risk of wildfires this season.

