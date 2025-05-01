Wildfire knocks out internet and phone service in Tumbler Ridge

Send this page to someone via email

It might only be May 1, but wildfires are already causing problems in northeastern B.C.

In one case, a cluster of fires about 30 km southwest of Dawson Creek has destroyed fibre optic cable, severing cellphone, radio and internet connections to the community of Tumbler Ridge — knocking out communications to the RCMP detachment.

“Anyone in the area, or travelling through, will need to physically attend the RCMP detachment to report any issues. It is not known when the repairs will be made,” RCMP said.

The fire was first discovered on Wednesday and has grown to 35 hectares in size, and is believed to have been human-caused, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

It is also affecting Highway 52N, which has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic.

The BC Wildfire Service and municipal fire crews have also been deployed to deal with a new fire just outside Fort St. John.

That fire, located in the Fish Creek Community Forest and first discovered Thursday, has been assessed at 20 hectares in size and is also suspected to be human-caused.

The City of Fort St. John is urging people to avoid the area and to let crews work.

In a flood and fire outlook delivered in April, the BC Wildfire Service warned that while drought had eased in much of B.C., the province’s northeast remains parched and at a high risk of wildfires this season.