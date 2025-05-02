Toronto councillor’s sex assault trial moves to Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains details of alleged sexual assaults.

After beginning in Bracebridge, Ont., nearly seven months ago, the trial of sitting Toronto city councillor Michael Thompson resumed in a Barrie courtroom where after a lengthy delay the Crown’s final witness finished her testimony.

Thompson is accused on two counts of sexual assault from two separate women who were guests of his during a Muskoka cottage weekend over the Canada Day long weekend in 2022. Thompson has pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence.

On Thursday, the trial resumed in the middle of the Crown’s third witness, a woman who alleges Thompson lead her to a basement bedroom when she was severely intoxicated and forced oral sex upon her.

The witness, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, has previously told the court that she was woken up by Thompson early in the morning and had repeatedly told him to stop. The woman, who didn’t know Thompson prior to arriving at the cottage, said the Scarborough Centre councillor ignored her protests and rubbed his erect penis on her face before ejaculating on her.

Pressed by Thompson’s lawyer Leora Shemesh for details surrounding the account, the witness said her memory had gaps in it because she was so intoxicated.

“I just remember not wanting to do it,” she told the court. Questioned further about the circumstances, she told Shemesh, “I said ‘no,’ I remember that.”

During a previous court date, Shemesh has presented an alternate narrative surrounding the events to the witness, suggesting it was in fact a consensual sex act. The witness previously denied Shemesh’s account and continued to disagree on Thursday when Thompson’s lawyer suggested the pair were flirting and had arranged to meet up after the other guests were asleep.

The witness pushed back and said there was nothing consensual agreed upon and that she had made it very clear to Thompson she didn’t want to have sex.

The witness also said it was untrue when Shemesh suggested she was planning to pursue a civil lawsuit against Thompson and that she conspired with the other witnesses to say Thompson had digitally penetrated another guest.

Two other women, also protected by publication bans, have already told the court they knew Thompson in a professional capacity and were invited to the cottage weekend for what they thought would be a networking event.

One of the witnesses has previously testified that Thompson reached under her bathing suit and massaged her breasts and buttocks while applying sunscreen.

The trial is scheduled to resume in Barrie next week, when the defense is expected to call its first witness.