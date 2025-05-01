Menu

Crime

Teen accused of threats against Halifax school facing added weapons, hate charges

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2025 3:53 pm
1 min read
Teen charged with making threats against Halifax high school, weapons seized
A 16-year-old boy accused of making threats against a downtown high school in Halifax is now facing added charges of illegally possessing weapons and promoting hatred against Jewish and Black people.

Last week the teen was arrested and charged with illegally possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes, uttering a threat and unsafely storing ammunition.

But according to new court documents the teen is now facing a total of 33 charges, including possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon, and two charges of wilfully promoting hatred against identifiable groups.

Halifax police Chief Don MacLean has said the boy was threatening Citadel High School, but police acted quickly on a tip and arrested him April 23.

Investigators say the teenager made specific threats toward three people, and possessed weapons such as multiple rifles, shotguns and air guns, as well as brass knuckles and a knife.

Court documents say the teen allegedly created “online hate groups” targeting African Nova Scotian and Jewish people over the past 12 months.

The teen was to appear in youth court today but the hearing was adjourned, and he will now appear on May 12 to face the charges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

