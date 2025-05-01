Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl adds to banner season with Hart Trophy nomination

Send this page to someone via email

Leon Draisaitl is on the verge of rarefied territory as a Hart Trophy finalist.

The winner of the NHL award judged “most valuable to his team” in 2020 can become the third Oiler with multiple Hart wins after Wayne Gretzky (eight) and teammate Connor McDavid (three).

Only two other NHL teams have at least three players who were multiple recipients — the Boston Bruins (Bill Cowley, Phil Esposito, Bobby Orr and Eddie Shore) and the Montreal Canadiens (Jean Beliveau, Guy Lafleur and Howie Morenz).

Draisaitl, Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and Tampa Bay right-winger Nikita Kucherov were announced Thursday as the Hart finalists for 2025.

“There’s a tremendous amount of great players that have been part of that and have won it in the past,” Draisaitl said Thursday before Edmonton’s Game 6 against the Los Angeles Kings. “Proud to be in that conversation with some pretty amazing players.”

The 29-year-old from Cologne, Germany, led the NHL in goals with 52 for his first Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy despite missing 11 of Edmonton’s last dozen games of the regular season with injury.

“Maybe would have been a couple more, but you never know,” Draisaitl said.

Draisaitl posted his fourth straight 100-point season and sixth overall. He set a single-season NHL record with six overtime goals, and also scored in OT in a 4-3 win in Game 4 of the series against L.A.

He was tied with McDavid and L.A. opponent Adrian Kempe for the playoff points lead at 10 heading into Game 6.

“He’s pretty much irreplaceable, really, and he’s a difference maker every night we’ve had him in the lineup,” Oilers defenceman Brett Kulak said. “He always steps it up even another level in the playoffs.”

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association vote for the Hart Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season. The top three vote-getters are finalists.

Draisaitl tied with Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele for the most game-winning goals this season with 11 and led the NHL in scoring the first goal of the game with 12.

He tied with McDavid at 1.49 points per game behind leader Kucherov at 1.55.

Draisaitl posted the longest goals streak at seven straight games and points streak at 18 games.

“He had an unbelievable season,” Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard said. “He is as clutch as can be and you know he’s huge for our team.”

McDavid was the recipient in 2023, 2021 and 2017 and a finalist three other times.

“We’ve got two of the best players in the world,” Pickard said. “It’s so nice to be on their side rather than playing against them.”