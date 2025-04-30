Lapu Lapu festival suspect was on ‘extended leave’ from care of mental health-care team

Send this page to someone via email

New details are coming to light about the suspect in the tragic incident at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu festival.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, was arrested at the scene on Saturday after a vehicle barrelled through the crowd, killing 11 people.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim confirmed that the suspect was under the care of a mental health care team but he was on extended leave at the time.

Sim said this information is “incredibly difficult to hear” and that it points to a failure in the mental health system.

He is now calling on senior levels of government to expand involuntary care.

2:29 Defining ‘not criminally responsible’

“The mental health crisis is not just a health crisis,” Sim said.

“It has become a public safety crisis. Cities like Vancouver, we’re stepping up where we can, but make no mistake about it, we can’t do this alone.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the B.C. Ministry of Health said there was no indication of violence in the suspect’s presentation to his mental health team.

It also said there was no recent change in his condition or non-compliance with his treatment plan that would have warranted involuntary hospitalization.