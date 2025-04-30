Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lapu Lapu festival suspect was on ‘extended leave’ from care of mental health-care team

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 30, 2025 2:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver mayor calling on expansion of involuntary care'
Vancouver mayor calling on expansion of involuntary care
New details are coming to light about the suspect in the tragic incident at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu festival. Speaking this morning, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim confirmed the suspect was under the care of a mental health care team and on extended leave.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New details are coming to light about the suspect in the tragic incident at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu festival.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, was arrested at the scene on Saturday after a vehicle barrelled through the crowd, killing 11 people.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim confirmed that the suspect was under the care of a mental health care team but he was on extended leave at the time.

Sim said this information is “incredibly difficult to hear” and that it points to a failure in the mental health system.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He is now calling on senior levels of government to expand involuntary care.

Click to play video: 'Defining ‘not criminally responsible’'
Defining ‘not criminally responsible’
Trending Now

“The mental health crisis is not just a health crisis,” Sim said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It has become a public safety crisis. Cities like Vancouver, we’re stepping up where we can, but make no mistake about it, we can’t do this alone.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the B.C. Ministry of Health said there was no indication of violence in the suspect’s presentation to his mental health team.

It also said there was no recent change in his condition or non-compliance with his treatment plan that would have warranted involuntary hospitalization.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices