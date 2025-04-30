Poilievre’s Conservatives must do ‘soul-searching’ after election loss: N.S. premier

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says the Conservative Party of Canada should do some “soul-searching” just days after Pierre Poilievre’s defeat at the polls.
In contrast, Houston told reporters Wednesday that he’s “optimistic about what’s possible” and looks forward to working with the newly elected Liberal government led by Prime Minister Mark Carney.
The words highlight tensions between the premier and Poilievre, who lost his own riding of Carleton after facing stiff competition for a seat he had held for 20 years.
“Look, I think there are many shades of blue, and it can be a big tent and it can be an effective big tent,” said Houston, leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Nova Scotia.
“I think that after four consecutive losses to the Liberal party, I think it’s time for them to do some soul-searching. And I hope they do.”
Houston went on to say he thought the federal Conservatives were “very good at pushing people away, not so good at pulling people in.”
“I think that they probably saw that in some of the results they had across the country,” he said.
‘Focused on Nova Scotians’
Poilievre made one stop in Nova Scotia during the election campaign and held a rally in Trenton, N.S.
Not only did Houston not attend the rally, but he also released a campaign-style social media video at around the same time that prompted questions about whether Houston was looking to take Poilievre’s job as federal party leader.
When asked by reporters whether he was indeed considering the federal job, he said “no.”
“No, I’m focused on Nova Scotians, you guys. That’s pretty clear,” he told reporters.
In the video, Houston lists all the things he loves about the province, and ends with the phrase, “My name is Tim and I am Nova Scotian.”
Houston said he merely made the video to inspire Nova Scotians and share his love of the province, and that it’s been successful thus far.
“The video is incredible — over two million views right now. And it has evoked a lot of emotions in Nova Scotians and certainly people that have a connection to Nova Scotia,” he said, adding that its release at the time of Poilievre’s visit was “just pure coincidence.”
There has been a rift or tension between the two leaders. Last fall, Houston said he would not be inviting Poilievre to join him on the campaign trail in Nova Scotia’s provincial election while he was running for a second term as premier.
“No, because … I’m not a member of any federal party,” Houston told reporters during a campaign event in Halifax.
“There is no federal equivalent to the Nova Scotia PC party.… There is a Conservative Party of Canada. That’s a completely different party with a different leader. I am not a member of that party. I have no intention of inviting the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada to campaign with me.”
On Wednesday, Houston told reporters he “didn’t really get that involved” in the federal election, and agreed that he doesn’t have a “relationship” with Poilievre.
“I didn’t have a relationship with him. I don’t have a relationship with him,” Houston said.
He said while he thought his party’s provincial campaign was “pretty successful” and that Doug Ford and the Ontario PC Party’s re-election campaign was “pretty successful too,” the Conservative Party of Canada had some missteps.
“I think there was opportunities for them to reach out and learn and work with others. They decided not to. That’s their choice,” he said.
