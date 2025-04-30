Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police arrest suspect in rash of retail thefts

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 30, 2025 10:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘What are we going to do about it?’: Manitoba stakeholders attend retail crime summit'
‘What are we going to do about it?’: Manitoba stakeholders attend retail crime summit
RELATED: Violent and retail crime continues to be a persistent conversation among leaders and stakeholders in Manitoba. On Friday, a Retail Secure Manitoba Summit was held in downtown Winnipeg with delegations from all over the province. Daisy Woelk reports. – Oct 4, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg police say a man suspected in almost 20 retail thefts beginning last month is in custody.

The 46-year-old faces a laundry list of charges, including 17 counts of theft under $5,000, as well as breaking and entering and failing to comply with probation. He was also the subject of multiple warrants for theft and probation violations.

Police allege the suspect would distract employees at stores throughout the city in order to steal items like lottery tickets and transit passes.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He’s also accused of sneaking into restricted employee areas and stealing wallets, cellphones and other personal items from staff.

The man was arrested Thursday on McPhillps Street after a short chase on foot, police said, and charged with 26 offences.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the property crime unit at 204-986-2426 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg not the only Manitoba city inundated with retail theft, as Brandon cracks down'
Winnipeg not the only Manitoba city inundated with retail theft, as Brandon cracks down
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices