Winnipeg police arrest suspect in rash of retail thefts

Winnipeg police say a man suspected in almost 20 retail thefts beginning last month is in custody.

The 46-year-old faces a laundry list of charges, including 17 counts of theft under $5,000, as well as breaking and entering and failing to comply with probation. He was also the subject of multiple warrants for theft and probation violations.

Police allege the suspect would distract employees at stores throughout the city in order to steal items like lottery tickets and transit passes.

He’s also accused of sneaking into restricted employee areas and stealing wallets, cellphones and other personal items from staff.

The man was arrested Thursday on McPhillps Street after a short chase on foot, police said, and charged with 26 offences.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the property crime unit at 204-986-2426 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).