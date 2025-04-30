Menu

Politics

Ontario wants people ordered to wear ankle monitor to pay for it, not taxpayers

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 30, 2025 12:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Doug Ford proposing changes to strengthen Ontario’s bail system'
Doug Ford proposing changes to strengthen Ontario’s bail system
WATCH: Doug Ford proposing changes to strengthen Ontario's bail system
The Ontario government says it is looking at those who are court-ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor to cover the cost themselves, instead of taxpayers.

Premier Doug Ford made the comments regarding the bail system at an announcement on Wednesday morning about more tough-on-crime policies.

“We’re working to establish a new user fee system for people who are ordered by a court to wear ankle monitors so that they are paying for their own devices instead of the taxpayers,” Ford said.

Ford said that his government’s intention is for the money to go towards covering the cost of the ankle monitor programing and to support victims of crime.

The proposal is for those devices, determined by the courts, as a condition of bail or release, the government said. It added the proposed changes would also help police access GPS information from this program for the purpose of monitoring people accused of or convicted of a crime.

Other proposals include legislative changes to improve and increase the collection of forfeited bail money by requiring sureties to provide up-to-date information, making bail teams for serious violent crimes permanent as well as reviewing how to better keep track of repeat offenders and improve administration.

Trending Now

However, Ford continued to call on the federal government to do more as it’s under their jurisdiction.

“Once again I’m calling on the federal government to pull its weight and keep our streets safe,” Ford said.

“With a newly elected federal government now in place, we are counting on them to bring in stronger penalties and more restrictive conditions for bail so violent repeat offenders stay behind bars and off our streets.”

