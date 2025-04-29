SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. fire-stunt shop celebrates Academy Award win

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted April 29, 2025 9:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'This is BC: Fire4Hire wins Academy Award'
This is BC: Fire4Hire wins Academy Award
A small B.C. company is being honoured Tuesday night in Los Angeles. They have won an Academy Award for Scientific and Technical Achievement for their contribution to stunts. As Jay Durant tells us on This is BC, they've developed a naked burn gel that is setting Hollywood on fire.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

From flamethrowers to full-body burns, for the past 20 years, Fire For Hire has been setting film and television scenes ablaze, pushing the limits with each new stunt they orchestrate.

“Sometimes I scratch my head and say, what do you want me to do? This is the dumbest idea, but let’s try it,” said co-founder Colin Decker.

Their fire gel, which allows safe naked burns, was a game-changer and has just earned them an Academy Award for Scientific and Technical Achievement.

Click to play video: 'This is BC: Local trumpet virtuoso mentor others'
This is BC: Local trumpet virtuoso mentor others

“There were a bunch of fire gels on the market,” said co-founder Dustin Brooks. “A lot of it was big, bulky clothing to do a fire burn. Now we get to see people’s skin, see people’s faces, see them on fire.”

Story continues below advertisement

They can execute any scene thrown their way now, but the backyard was once a testing ground for different recipes to get it right after the two joined forces decades ago.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“All of a sudden, you can see people on fire, hands, arms, stomachs,” said Decker. “People acting, it’s not a mannequin. It was huge.”

Both Decker and Brooks are also stunt performers who have since mastered the choreography of some very intense scenes, leading to some unforgettable on-screen moments.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'This is BC: Surrey Canadian Baseball Association turns 50'
This is BC: Surrey Canadian Baseball Association turns 50

“We did Deadpool 2, and we set Anthony Moyer on fire, and he won a Taurus stunt award that year, for that stunt,” said Decker.

Fifty-two films and 76 TV series later, Fire For Hire is finally being honoured for its contributions to the industry.

Story continues below advertisement

“It means the world. Stunt people winning Academy Awards. That’s not something that happens,” said Decker.

“It’s been a dream and a goal. We’ve definitely pushed the boundaries and done things people couldn’t even imagine,” added Brooks.

“It’s been an amazing journey and tons of fun.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices