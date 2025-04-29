Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

911 call played at inquest into B.C. university student’s drug death

By Simon Little & Grace Ke Global News
Posted April 29, 2025 8:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Coroner’s inquest into UVic student’s death hears 911 call'
Coroner’s inquest into UVic student’s death hears 911 call
WATCH: Day two of the coroner's inquest into the death of Sidney McIntyre-Starko got underway on Tuesday. The 18-year-old died last year after using cocaine laced with fentanyl at a University of Victoria dorm room. As Grace Ke reports, the inquest heard the 911 call made by concerned students.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Jurors heard the recording of a 911 call on Tuesday as a coroner’s inquest into the drug death of an 18-year-old University of Victoria student entered its second day.

Sidney McIntyre-Starko died of fentanyl poisoning in January 2024 after she and a friend collapsed in a university dorm room after consuming drugs found in a box of coolers a friend found on a street corner.

Click to play video: 'BC Coroner’s inquest begins into UVic student death'
BC Coroner’s inquest begins into UVic student death

In the recording, the 911 operator heard how two UVic students were unconscious, had turned blue and were having seizures and one of them was frothing at the mouth.

Story continues below advertisement

The 911 operator asked if they were pregnant, diabetic or epileptic, but did not ask if they had consumed drugs.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The operator went on to ask the caller to assess the patients’ breathing, while in the background. In the background, gasping and wheezing can be heard.

When campus security arrived at the scene, the operator repeated their questions about breathing.

Students have testified at the inquest that when campus security arrived on scene, they asked if anyone had taken drugs. At first the answer was no, but that later changed, the inquest heard.

Roughly nine minutes after campus security arrived at the scene, the 911 operator advised that naloxone be used.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Coroner’s inquest set for UVic student’s fentanyl poisioning death'
Coroner’s inquest set for UVic student’s fentanyl poisioning death

The call ends when first responders arrive.

Story continues below advertisement

An independent review by former Abbotsford police chief Bob Rich later concluded that McIntyre-Starko did not get the respiratory support and/or naloxone she needed soon enough to save her life. The report prompted changes to 911 procedures and access to naloxone on university campuses.

On Monday, the inquest heard emotional testimony from the teen’s mother.

The three-week coroner’s inquest can not find fault or assign blame but is empowered to make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices