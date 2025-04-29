Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Trump to give auto sector tariff relief to spur move to U.S.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Associated Press
Posted April 29, 2025 10:11 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Honda staying in Canada for ‘foreseeable future’ despite U.S. tariffs'
Honda staying in Canada for ‘foreseeable future’ despite U.S. tariffs
RELATED: Honda staying in Canada for 'foreseeable future' despite U.S. tariffs – Apr 15, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on automobile tariffs later Tuesday which is intended to provide some relief to the industry besieged by multiple duties.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says Trump is committed to bringing automobile manufacturing back to the United States and the tariff change will help automakers move production to America faster.

Trump earlier this month slapped a 25 per cent tariff on vehicle imports to the United States, and automakers are also being hit with 25 per cent duties on aluminum and steel.

Click to play video: 'Carney slams Trump tariffs, unveils $2B plan to shield Canadian auto sector'
Carney slams Trump tariffs, unveils $2B plan to shield Canadian auto sector
Trending Now

Bessent did not provide details of the planned changes but says Trump has met with domestic and foreign automobile producers.

Story continues below advertisement

The Wall Street Journal first reported the change Monday and said companies paying the automobile tariffs won’t also be hit with the other levies, including on steel and aluminum.

It was not immediately clear the full impact of the move on Canada’s auto industry, which received a partial carveout from Trump’s tariffs for vehicles compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices