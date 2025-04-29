Trump to give auto sector tariff relief to spur move to U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on automobile tariffs later Tuesday which is intended to provide some relief to the industry besieged by multiple duties.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says Trump is committed to bringing automobile manufacturing back to the United States and the tariff change will help automakers move production to America faster.

Trump earlier this month slapped a 25 per cent tariff on vehicle imports to the United States, and automakers are also being hit with 25 per cent duties on aluminum and steel.

Bessent did not provide details of the planned changes but says Trump has met with domestic and foreign automobile producers.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the change Monday and said companies paying the automobile tariffs won’t also be hit with the other levies, including on steel and aluminum.

It was not immediately clear the full impact of the move on Canada’s auto industry, which received a partial carveout from Trump’s tariffs for vehicles compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.