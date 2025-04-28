Mom takes the stand at coroner’s inquest into UVic student’s overdose death

Send this page to someone via email

It was an emotional day of testimony from Sidney McIntyre-Starko’s mother on the first day of the coroner’s inquest into the teen’s death.

Dr. Caroline McIntyre was firm in her assertion that the overdose is not the reason for the coroner’s inquest, but the actions in the minutes afterward are the crucial piece of this puzzle.

McIntyre-Starko, 18, was a student at the University of Victoria when she died in January 2024 of fentanyl poisoning.

She and her friend collapsed in a dorm room after taking drugs that was found in a box of coolers that a friend found on a street corner.

McIntyre-Starko and one of her friends immediately fell unconscious and campus security responded.

However, the potential for an overdose was missed by 911 call takers delaying CPR and the administration of naloxone.

An external review done by former Abbotsford police chief Bob Rich found significant errors made in the aftermath of the overdose and changes have been made to 911 procedures and access to naloxone at university campuses.

The public inquest will determine the facts related to McIntyre-Starko’s death and make recommendations, where appropriate and supported by evidence, to prevent deaths in similar circumstances and to ensure the public that the person’s death will not be overlooked.

McIntyre says she is an incredibly private person who declined an on-camera interview. She said the changes are welcome but more needs to be done to prevent further deaths.

The coroner’s inquest is set to last three weeks with 33 witnesses called.