Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary to host vigil for victims of Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu festival tragedy

By Ken MacGillivray & Skylar Peters Global News
Posted April 28, 2025 8:09 pm
1 min read
Vancouver Police look over a black car believed to be involved the tragedy at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver on Saturday April 26. On Wednesday evening a vigil for the victims will be held in front of Calgary city hall. View image in full screen
Vancouver Police look over a black car believed to be involved the tragedy at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver on Saturday April 26. On Wednesday evening a vigil for the victims will be held in front of Calgary city hall. Rich Lam/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As Canadians struggle to come to terms with the deaths of 11 people in a horrific attack on Vancouver’s Filipino community this weekend, Calgarians will be given a chance this week to come together to mourn.

The city’s Filipino community is helping to organize a vigil in front of Calgary city hall at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30.

A message posted on social media urges Calgarians to, “Bring a candle, a prayer, and your heart. Together, we heal.”

A vigil will be held in front of Calgary city hall on Wednesday evening to remember the victims of Vancouver's Lapu Lapu day festival tragedy. View image in full screen
A vigil will be held in front of Calgary city hall on Wednesday evening to remember the victims of Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu day festival tragedy. instagram.com/fiestafilipinoyyc

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek also offered up her condolences in a post on social media, calling the attack “a senseless act of violence,” adding, “My heart is with the Filipino community.”

Story continues below advertisement

The owner of Paolos Filipino Restaurant in Calgary said the community is shocked and saddened by the tragedy.

Despite the tragedy, the owner of Paolos Filipino Restaurant, Rose Enriquez, said the Filipino community has proven to be very resilient in the face of hardship. View image in full screen
Despite the tragedy, the owner of Paolos Filipino Restaurant, Rose Enriquez, said the Filipino community has proven to be very resilient in the face of hardship. Global News
Trending Now

“It’s hard. It’s hard to accept the fact that there’s 11 Filipinos who died in that incident,” said Rose Enriquez.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s kinda hard to decipher — to process at first.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Despite the overwhelming sense of grief, Enriquez said the Filipino community is used to overcoming hardship.

“You should learn some things about what really happened,” said Enriquez.  “We as Filipinos — we’re very resilient with that kind of hardship. We have to learn something from it.”

The president of the University of Calgary Filipino Students’ Association, Ayra Bukhari, said the community will deal with the grief by leaning on each other.

“The Filipino community is one of the most welcoming out there — we accept everyone, we want everyone to be involved in our culture and that’s really the essence of the Philippines,” said Bukhari.

“We have a word called Kababayan — the word encapsulates being together and togetherness and being there for one another.”

Calgary’s Filipino community is estimated to include about 75,000 people.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Filipino community heartbroken by Vancouver festival tragedy'
Edmonton Filipino community heartbroken by Vancouver festival tragedy
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices