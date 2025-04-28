Edmonton Elks sign star receiver Alexander Hollins

Send this page to someone via email

With training camp fast approaching, the Edmonton Elks announced a major addition to the CFL club’s offence on Monday with the signing of wide receiver Alexander Hollins.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Hollis, who was named to the 2023 West Division All-CFL Team, spent the past three season playing football for the B.C. Lions.

During his time with the Lions, Hollins played for current Elks offensive co-ordinator Jordan Maksymic.

Last season, Hollins played 16 games, recording 937 receiving yards and six touchdowns before suffering a knee injury towards the end of the season.

In 38 career CFL games, the 28-year-old American-born receiver has recorded 152 receptions for 2,227 yards and 16 touchdowns.

In 2023, Hollins finished fourth in the CFL in receiving yards (1,173), fourth in receptions (78), and second in receiving touchdowns (9).

Before making his CFL debut, Hollins spent parts of two seasons with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings and also spent time on the Cleveland Browns’ practice roster.

The Elks, who will kick off the 2025 CFL season with a new head coach and general manager, also saw some high-profile additions and subtractions from its roster during the offseason.

At the receiver position, Eugene Lewis left Edmonton to join the Ottawa Redblacks while the Elks signed receivers Kaion Julien-Grant, Steven Dunbar Jr. and Tre Odom-Dukes in the winter.

The Elks’ training camp officially begins on May 11. Rookie camp is set to take place from May 7 to May 9 at Commonwealth Stadium.